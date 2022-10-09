Left Menu

Pondy L-G 'running parallel govt' by receiving petitions from public, says AIADMK

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 09-10-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 17:30 IST
Pondy L-G 'running parallel govt' by receiving petitions from public, says AIADMK
  • Country:
  • India

The AIADMK in the Union Territory criticised Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday for ''running a parallel government'' with her current 'open house' session to accept petitions from public at Raj Nivas here.

Puducherry East wing AIADMK's convenor A Anbalagan told reporters at the party office here that ''the open house program of Soundararajan is an insult to the elected government.'' ''This kind of programme to meet the people and receive petitions of grievances was adopted by the previous Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi who was at loggerheads with the then elected government headed by V Narayanasamy,'' the AIADMK leader said.

The Lt Governor had recently announced that people could meet her at Raj Nivas after seeking prior appointment and hand over petitions relating to their grievances on every second and fourth Saturday.

According to official sources, 20 people had met the Lt Governor on Saturday and submitted petitions seeking solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022