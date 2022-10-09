Left Menu

BJP fields ex-MLA BC Das’s son Suraj in Dhamnagar bypoll

The Opposition BJP on Sunday named Suryabanshi Suraj as its candidate for the November 3 by-elections to the Dhamnagar assembly constituency in Odisha. Meanwhile, BJD and Congress are yet to announce their candidates for the by-polls in Dhamnagar where the last date for filing nominations is October 14.The counting of votes in Dhamnagar will be held on November 6.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-10-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 17:49 IST
The Opposition BJP on Sunday named Suryabanshi Suraj as its candidate for the November 3 by-elections to the Dhamnagar assembly constituency in Odisha. The BJP Central Election Committee announced the name of Suraj, the son of late BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Das, as there was a consensus over his name in the saffron party, a senior party leader said.

Suraj was looking after the constituency with his late father, who had defeated ruling BJD candidate Rajendra Das by over 4,000 votes in the 2019 elections. Suraj has already started campaigning in Dhamnagar after BJP president J P Nadda attended Das’s memorial meeting on September 30. The by-election was necessitated after the untimely demise of Das on September 19. Meanwhile, BJD and Congress are yet to announce their candidates for the by-polls in Dhamnagar where the last date for filing nominations is October 14.

The counting of votes in Dhamnagar will be held on November 6.

