PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday declared Modhera in Gujarats Mehsana district as Indias first 24x7 solar-powered village.Addressing a rally here after that, Modi said Modhera was known for the Sun temple, now it will also be known as solar-powered village.

PTI | Mehsana | Updated: 09-10-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 18:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday declared Modhera in Gujarat's Mehsana district as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village.

Addressing a rally here after that, Modi said Modhera was known for the Sun temple, now it will also be known as solar-powered village. Making Modhera the country's first round-the-clock solar-powered village involved developing a ground-mounted solar power plant and more than 1,300 rooftop solar systems on residential and government buildings, a government release said. Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Gujarat are scheduled to be held by the end of this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

