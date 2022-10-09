Left Menu

Gandhi family blessing me and Kharge: Shashi Tharoor

Former Lok Sabha MP Priya Dutt and former Rajya Sabha MP Bhalchandra Mungekar were also present.Tharoor visited Chaityabhoomi, the cremation place of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial at Shivaji Park, and the Siddhivinayak temple before reaching Tilak Bhawan, the state Congress headquarters.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 19:24 IST
Gandhi family blessing me and Kharge: Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

Congress presidential polls candidate Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said the Gandhi family was blessing him and the other candidate Mallikarjun Kharge, and had no bias towards either of them.

Speaking to media after meeting party functionaries at Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee office here, the former diplomat also said his aim was to make Congress stronger before the 2024 polls.

''The Gandhi family is blessing me and Kharge ji. Because we are contesting for making the party stronger,'' he said.

Tharoor dismissed speculation that the ongoing electoral battle with Kharge was one between an “official candidate” (Kharge) and an “unofficial” one (himself) as claimed by certain leaders.

''My interactions with the Gandhi family have convinced me that there is no bias from them towards either me or Kharge,” he said.

The BJP should start preparing for being a part of the opposition as they will have to sit there after the 2024 elections, Tharoor said.

“Our party needs change and I feel I am the one who will be the catalyst of change,” Tharoor said.

Tharoor said Congress has run the country nicely and has experienced people in the party. “We need to win the trust of voters,” he added, during the delegate outreach event at the Congress state headquarters in Mumbai.

Congress state unit chief Nana Patole was not present.

''I had a word with Patole ji and he informed me about his prior commitment. I am not complaining at all,'' Tharoor said, when asked Patole’s absence.

Members of the All India Professional Congress greeted Tharoor at Tilak Bhavan. Former Lok Sabha MP Priya Dutt and former Rajya Sabha MP Bhalchandra Mungekar were also present.

Tharoor visited Chaityabhoomi, the cremation place of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial at Shivaji Park, and the Siddhivinayak temple before reaching Tilak Bhawan, the state Congress headquarters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022