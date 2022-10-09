Mehbooba slams BJP for its claims on development, democracy in J-K

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday launched a frontal attack on the BJP and said its claims on development, zero tolerance for corruption and restoration of grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir were hallow.

The former chief minister also criticised the the saffron party for its opt-repeated attacks on three families -- Gandhi family (Congress), Abdullah family (National Conference) and Mufti family (PDP) -- and said it has ''10 times more people linked to political families'' compared to all opposition parties together in the country.

Addressing a well-attended one-day party convention here, Mehbooba while referring to the recent visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to J-K and his address at two public rallies in Rajouri and Baramulla said ''they (BJP) are making false claims to mislead the public''.

“Other than attacking the three families, he talked about development (post abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019), zero tolerance for corruption and democracy...I want to ask the people of Jammu whether his claims are true or false,” she said.

Mehbooba had to abruptly end her 25-minute speech after she felt uneasiness.

She alleged that the BJP has always misled the people of Jammu by raising the bogey of discrimination that Kashmiris were their enemies. She said the party had promised “streams of milk and honey” to the Jammu region after the revocation of the Article 370.

''While nothing happened on the ground, they are now talking about installing a Hindu chief minister. Who is going to decide it? Voters or the BJP,” the PDP chief asked, adding when it had the opportunity to appoint the Lt Governor, chief secretary and the advisors, it brought people from outside J-K.

''Are there none capable of holding these positions? The people from Jammu could have a better understanding of the local issues and be available to the people to address their grievances,” she said.

Asking people of both the regions of Jammu and Kashmir to stand united, Mehbooba said since the BJP has given nothing to the region, the party is trying to divide people in the name of religion for its vested political interests.

''We have to stand united like the people of Ladakh who safeguarded their land and jobs,'' she added.

In an apparent reference to Shah’s remarks that terrorism was reduced and stone-pelting is invisible, the PDP leader said despite utilising all its forces and draconian laws like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Public Safety Act, they have failed to control the situation in Kashmir despite ''turning it into a jail''.

Accusing the administration of deliberately stopping Kashmiri apple fruit to reach outside markets as a ''punishment'' to people, she said the transporters of Jammu are also suffering immensely due to ''this policy''.

''When you are stopping Kashmiri apples (to reach outside markets), you are also harming the interests of Jammu transporters who have taken huge amounts of loans,'' she said.

Mehbooba also talked about the recent cancellation of the recruitment list of sub-inspectors, finance accountant assistants and junior engineers and said those responsible for these recruitment scams will never be known ''They are talking about controlling corruption but the fact is that corruption is rampant,'' she said.

Referring to Shah’s remarks that the BJP strengthened grassroots democracy by restoring panchayati raj institutions in J-K, she said ''(former prime minister) Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, who is being defamed by the BJP on daily basis, is the one who introduced panchayat system in Jammu and Kashmir''.

''They have a habit of taking credit for everything done by others. Cutting ribbons will not change the reality,” Mehbooba said.

She said PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir for just three-and-a-half years during his five-decade-long political career and his contribution is worth praise.

''His biggest achievement was the opening of cross-LoC trade and travel between the divided parts of Kashmir, taking development to new heights and facilitating former prime minister A B Vajpayee’s public meeting in Srinagar. He ruled on the hearts of the people of both Jammu and Kashmir division,'' she said.

