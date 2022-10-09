Rahul’s yatra has no value, says Yediyurappa

Former Chief Minister and BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has no value as his party would never come to power in poll-bound Karnataka.

"Your (Rahul Gandhi) party's presence is dwindling across India barring one or two places. In Karnataka, it is somehow breathing. So, he (Rahul Gandhi) is talking whatever comes to his mind, but that is of no use," Yediyurappa told reporters in Harisandra village in the district.

He was replying to a query on the possible effect of Bharat Jodo Yatra on the Assembly elections next year.

"Congress will never come to power in Karnataka. The State visit and Bharat Jodo Yatra have no value," he added.

The BJP leader said Priyanka Gandhi had toured Uttar Pradesh during the Assembly elections there and fielded many women candidates, yet the Congress could not win two seats.

Regarding former chief minister and Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah's charge that the BJP indulged in politics of hatred after the name of Tipu Express was changed to Wodeyar Express, Yediyurappa said Siddaramaiah is fond of appeasing Muslims which is why he spoke like that.

"However, the people of the country and the State have welcomed the decision of changing the name of the train. No one is hurt for changing the name of the train barring a few people like Siddaramaiah," the BJP strongman claimed.

The Railway Board on Saturday renamed the Tipu Express which runs between Bengaluru and Mysuru as Wodeyar Express.

Yediyurappa said he and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would tour across Karnataka from Tuesday onwards, covering 50 Assembly constituencies in the State.

