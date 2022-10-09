Left Menu

Iker Casillas goes viral with tweet saying he is gay

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 09-10-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 20:57 IST
Iker Casillas goes viral with tweet saying he is gay
  • Country:
  • Spain

Former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas has created a stir on Twitter with a post saying he is gay.

The brief message sent on Sunday quickly went viral and prompted widespread speculation.

“I hope I'll be respected: I'm gay,” Casillas said, along with the hashtag “HappySunday,” also in Spanish.

Casillas did not elaborate on the message, leading some to question its meaning and even veracity. The tweet came a day after Spanish media reported that he was in a relationship with a local actress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

