Left Menu

AIADMK expels former MP Maitreyan

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-10-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 20:58 IST
AIADMK expels former MP Maitreyan
  • Country:
  • India

The AIADMK on Sunday expelled former Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan from the primary membership of the party.

In a statement, AIADMK's interim general secretary K Palaniswami said Maitreyan violated party discipline and brought disrepute to the party. The former MP is, hence, expelled from the party's primary membership and relieved of his post of organising secretary as well, Palaniswami said. When asked on his expulsion, Maitreyan told PTI that he is not inclined to make any comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022