HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: Nation: DEL38 DL-MINISTER GAUTAM LD RESIGNATION Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event New Delhi: Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned from his post on Sunday amid a controversy over his presence at a religious conversion event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced.

DEL41 BJP-LD NADDA-TENURE Nadda likely to get extension as BJP looks for continuity till next Lok Sabha polls New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda is likely to continue at the helm at least till the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as the party top brass believes that a sense of organisational continuity will help it in a string of key assembly polls in the coming months and the next general election.

DEL40 INDO-FRENCH-LD DEFENCE-ENVOY France wants to be India's best partner in defence manufacturing: French Ambassador Lenain New Delhi:France wants to be India's ''best partner'' in boosting its defence manufacturing and has decided to share the latest technologies and equipment in sync with the growing ''trust'' between the two sides, French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain has said. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan DEL37 TAIWAN-INDIA-LD GER-FTA India, Taiwan should finalise FTA as soon as possible: Taiwanese envoy New Delhi: India and Taiwan should finalise the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) at the earliest as it will remove all barriers to trade and investment and help create a secure and resilient supply chain, Taipei's de-facto Ambassador Baushuan Ger said. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan DEL31 UP-RSS-LD-BHAGWAT Merely making laws to help backward community not enough: RSS chief Kanpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said merely making laws to help the backward is not enough and mindsets have to be changed to ensure their upliftment.

DEL33 YATRA-DIGVIJAYA-LD INTERVIEW Rahul Gandhi will be seen in new avatar after Bharat Jodo Yatra: Digvijaya Singh Turuvukere (K'taka): Rahul Gandhi has become a symbol of 'Bharat jodo' (unite India) and will be seen in a new avatar post the Congress' pan-India march, senior party leader Digvijaya Singh said on Sunday. By Sanjeev Chopra BOM25 GJ-PM-LD SOLAR PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village Modhera (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday declared Modhera in Gujarat's Mehsana district as the country's first 24X7 ''solar-powered'' village.

BOM24 MH-THAROOR Gandhi family blessing me and Kharge: Shashi Tharoor Mumbai: Congress presidential polls candidate Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said the Gandhi family was blessing him and the other candidate Mallikarjun Kharge, and had no bias towards either of them.

Ensure financial discipline of Northeastern states: Shah to CMs Guwahati: Financial discipline of Northeastern states is essential to make the Indian economy the second largest in the world, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

CAL18 OD-STADIUM-LD WORLD CUP Kalinga Stadium spruced up with world-class amenities for Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup Bhubaneswar:Refurbished seats, new pitches and world-class facilities -- the stage is set for Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup at Kalinga stadium of Bhubaneswar. By Hemarghya Bal MDS11 TN-DMK-3RDLD STALIN Stalin elected again as DMK chief, sets sight on winning 2024 LS polls in TN Chennai: DMK stalwart and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was unanimously elected as party president at the party's general council meeting held here on Sunday.

Legal: LGD2 BCI-SC JUDGE CHANDRACHUD BCI backs SC judge Chandrachud over alleged complaint of misuse of office ahead of imminent elevation as CJI New Delhi: The Bar Council of India has said the country and the Bar have complete faith in Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud, in line to become the next Chief Justice of India, following a complaint of alleged misuse of office against him, and condemned the ''deliberate attempt to malign Indian judiciary''.

Foreign: FGN23: NZ-JAISHANKAR India to work towards making ties with New Zealand more contemporary and future ready: Jaishankar Wellington: India will work towards making its bilateral ties with New Zealand more contemporary and future ready, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday as he wrapped up his maiden visit to the country.

FGN22: CHINA-XI-CONCLAVE Xi briefs senior Communist Party leaders ahead of its key Congress to endorse record 3rd term for him Beijing: President Xi Jinping on Sunday presented a work report outlining his achievements and future vision to the high-profile plenary session of the ruling Communist Party here ahead of its next week's National Congress, which is expected to give its stamp of approval for his record third five-year term.

