Left Menu

MP Sanjeev Arora calls on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

He also spoke about importance of education in uplifting the status of people belonging to poor sections of the society, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 21:33 IST
MP Sanjeev Arora calls on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Sanjeev Arora on Sunday called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla here.

Arora said it was a courtesy call and he discussed various issues related to education and health with Birla.

According to a statement, Arora briefed the Lok Sabha Speaker about initiatives being taken by the Punjab government related to these two sectors.

He stressed that affordable health was a need of the hour. He also spoke about importance of education in uplifting the status of people belonging to poor sections of the society, the statement said. Discussions were also held about various parliamentary matters and importance of the role of the opposition in smooth functioning of Parliament, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022