Germany's Social Democrats lead in exit poll in Lower Saxony state vote

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) looked set to win a regional election in the northern state of Lower Saxony on Sunday in a boost to the leader as he steers the country through an array of crises.
An exit poll by state broadcaster ZDF put the SPD at 32.5% of the vote, compared to 27.5% for the conservatives of former Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The environmental Greens and the pro-business FDP parties scored 14.5% and 5% respectively.
