ADR to launch awareness campaign for better voter turnout in Himachal Assembly polls

The Himachal Pradesh Election Watch, Association of Democratic Reforms ADR and the Himachal Gyan Vigyan Samiti will launch an awareness programme aimed at improving voter turnout in the upcoming Assembly polls.In a statement issued here on Sunday, Himachal Election Watch coordinator Om Prakash Bhuraita said the campaign will be run for a month to make people aware about their right to vote.The tag line of the campaign will be I will vote and you, he said.Public talks will be organised, especially involving the youth from more than 1,000 Gram Panchayats across the state, during the month-long programme, he added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-10-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 21:49 IST
The Himachal Pradesh Election Watch, Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the Himachal Gyan Vigyan Samiti will launch an awareness programme aimed at improving voter turnout in the upcoming Assembly polls.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Himachal Election Watch coordinator Om Prakash Bhuraita said the campaign will be run for a month to make people aware about their right to vote.

The tag line of the campaign will be ''I will vote and you?'', he said.

Public talks will be organised, especially involving the youth from more than 1,000 Gram Panchayats across the state, during the month-long programme, he added. ''Our main aim is to aware people about the importance of voting and motivate them not to skip voting,'' he added. The Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh are slated for later this year.

