Left Menu

In Rajasthan, one faction doesn't want to leave CM's chair, other adamant to grab it: Raje

Senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Sunday said while one faction in the Congress government in Rajasthan does not want to leave the chief ministers chair, the other is adamant to grab it.Recently, a political crisis broke out in the state with the Congress move to hold its legislature party meeting at the chief ministers residence on September 25.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-10-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 22:44 IST
In Rajasthan, one faction doesn't want to leave CM's chair, other adamant to grab it: Raje
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Sunday said while one faction in the Congress government in Rajasthan does not want to leave the chief minister's ''chair'', the other is adamant to grab it.

Recently, a political crisis broke out in the state with the Congress' move to hold its legislature party meeting at the chief minister's residence on September 25. It was seen as an exercise to change the chief minister prior to the Congress president's elections for which Ashok Gehlot was the front runner. Gehlot's former deputy Sachin Pilot was among the main contenders for the chief minister's post.

Raje also said that people in the Congress government are least concerned about the public, who know about the four years of misrule of the Gehlot government.

''One faction in the Congress government does not want to leave the chair and the other is adamant to grab it. People in the Congress government are least concerned about the public,'' Raje, a former Rajasthan chief minister, said in Bikaner.

The BJP national vice president said that people had given power in the hands of Chief Minister Gehlot but he did not listen to them and betrayed them.

She also alleged that Gehlot is an expert in making false promises.

The government is yet to fulfil its promise to waive loans of farmers and though it has opened English medium schools but teachers are from the Hindi medium, Raje alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022