Greg Hands appointed as UK junior trade minister

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2022 03:54 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 03:54 IST
British lawmaker Greg Hands was appointed minister of state for trade, the prime minister's office said in a statement on Sunday.

“An honour and a great privilege to be in His Majesty’s Government,” Hands said in a tweet following his appointment. Hands' appointment comes after Conor Burns was sacked as a junior trade minister on Friday and suspended from the parliamentary Conservative Party following a "complaint of serious misconduct" at its annual conference last week.

Hands was previously the minister of state at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, a role which he held for over a year.

