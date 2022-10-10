Taiwan tells China that armed confrontation 'absolutely not an option'
- Country:
- Taiwan
Armed confrontation between Taiwan and China is "absolutely not an option", Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday, as she also pledged to boost the island's defences and reiterated her willingness to talk to Beijing.
"I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides. Only by respecting the commitment of the Taiwanese people to our sovereignty, democracy, and freedom can there be a foundation for resuming constructive interaction across the Taiwan Strait," Tsai said in her national day speech.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US losing air superiority to China in Pacific amid Beijing's rapid fleet expansion
China veers away from academics, controls students abroad via Confucius Institutes for not toeing Beijing's line
Xi Jinping makes first public appearance in Beijing after coup rumours
India, Taiwan need to join hands to fend off "expansion of autocracy": Taiwanese Envoy
Dalai Lama begins his three-day teachings for Taiwanese Buddhist followers in Dharamshala