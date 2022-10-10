Left Menu

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal grieves demise of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed his grief on the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and prayed for strength to his family and admirers to bear the loss.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed his grief on the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and prayed for strength to his family and admirers to bear the loss. Mulayam, 82, former Chief Minister of UP died on Monday at Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where he was undergoing treatment.

''Received the sad news of demise of former Chief Minister of UP and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. May almighty rest his soul at his feet and give strength to his family and admirers to bear the loss,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet. Yadav was admitted to the hospital since August and was shifted in ICU on October 2 and had been on lifesaving drugs since.

''Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe - Akhilesh Yadav,'' the SP tweeted from its Twitter handle.

