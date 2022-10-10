Malaysian PM to give 'special' TV address at 0700 GMT amid talk of early election
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will deliver a "special message" in a television address at 1500 local time (0700 GMT), he said in a Twitter post on Monday.
The address comes after the premier last week raised the prospect of an early election and dissolution of parliament.
