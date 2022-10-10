Malaysian PM to give 'special' TV address amid talk of early election

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will deliver a "special message" in a television address at 1500 local time (0700 GMT), he said in a Twitter post on Monday.

The address comes after the premier last week raised the prospect of an early election and dissolution of parliament. An election is not due until September 2023, but Ismail has been under pressure from some factions of his ruling coalition to hold the vote earlier for a stronger mandate and due to infighting.

An election must be held within 60 days of dissolution. If he dissolves parliament soon, the election would come just as the economy starts to feel the pinch of rising costs and a global slowdown.

It would also coincide with the year-end monsoon season and floods, which could reduce voter turnout. Many lawmakers from his ruling alliance and the opposition have warned against holding elections this year due to the anticipated floods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)