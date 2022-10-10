Left Menu

PM Modi condoles death of Temsula Ao, recalls her effort in popularising Naga culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday mourned the death of renowned Indian poet Temsula Ao, saying the Padma Shri recipient played a pivotal role in popularising the Naga culture through her literary works.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday mourned the death of renowned Indian poet Temsula Ao, saying the Padma Shri recipient played a pivotal role in popularising the Naga culture through her literary works. Temsula Ao, an English-language poet and scholar from Nagaland, passed away aged 77 years on Sunday night at a hospital in Dimapur.

"Saddened by the passing away of Dr. Temsula Ao, who played a pivotal role in popularising the wonderful Naga culture through her literary works. Her efforts in the fields of education and culture were noteworthy. Condolences to her family and friends. May her soul rest in peace," Prime Minister Modi said on Twitter. Temsula Ao won several awards throughout her career, including the Sahitya Akademi Award for 'Laburnum For My Head' (Short Stories) in 2013 and the Governor's Gold Medal by the Meghalaya government in 2009.

Temsula Ao received the Padma Shri in 2007. (ANI)

