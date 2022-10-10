Left Menu

Mulayam Singh Yadav: A timeline of his life and career

1967 Entered Uttar Pradesh assembly for the first time from Ram Manohar Lohias Sanyukt Socialist Party.1968 Joined Bharatiya Kranti Dal of Chaudhary Charan Singh. This party merged with Sanyukt Socialist party and Bharatiya Lok Dal was formed.

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died in Medanta hospital of Gurugram on Monday. He was 82. Here is a timeline. 1939: Born in Saifai village of Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh. 1967: Entered Uttar Pradesh assembly for the first time from Ram Manohar Lohia's Sanyukt Socialist Party.

1968: Joined Bharatiya Kranti Dal of Chaudhary Charan Singh. This party merged with the Sanyukt Socialist party and Bharatiya Lok Dal was formed. After the emergency (1975-1977) Bharatiya Lok Dal merged with Janata Dal.

1977: Becomes minister for the first time.

1982-1987: Becomes Member of the Legislative Council and Leader of Opposition in the Council.

1996: Contests Lok Sabha polls for the first time from Mainpuri, UP, and becomes Defence minister.

1998: Becomes Lok Sabha member again from Sambhal, UP.

1999: Becomes an MP again from Sambhal.

1980: Becomes Lokdal state President.

1985-87: Becomes state president of Janata Dal.

1989-1991: Becomes Uttar Pradesh CM first time.

1992: Forms Samajwadi Party.

1993-95: Becomes UP CM second time.

2003: Became UP CM third time.

2003: Death of wife Malti Devi, marries Sadhna Gupta.

2004: Becomes MP from Mainpuri.

2007: Becomes Leader of Opposition in the UP state assembly.

2009: Becomes MP from Mainpuri.

2014: Becomes MP from Azamgarh and Mainpuri, resigns from Mainpuri.

2019: Becomes MP (seventh time) from Mainpuri.

2022: Dies at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.

