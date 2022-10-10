Left Menu

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-10-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 11:28 IST
Nitish consoles Mulayam's death
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

In his condolence message, Kumar recounted the long political journey of Yadav who was the Defence Minister in the United Front government of 1990s, besides having served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice.

''He was a towering socialist leader who never compromised with the interests of the poor and the farmers'', said Kumar, who had met the ailing SP founder at the hospital where the latter was admitted during a visit to Delhi last month. Yadav died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged illness.

