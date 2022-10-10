Left Menu

President Murmu condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's death, says "irreparable loss" to country

President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences on the demise of veteran politician and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday, saying his death is an "irreparable loss" to the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 11:29 IST
President Murmu condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's death, says "irreparable loss" to country
President of India Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences on the demise of veteran politician and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday, saying his death is an "irreparable loss" to the country. "The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country. The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary. 'Dharti Putra' Mulayam ji was a down-to-earth veteran leader. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters!" the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Mulayam Singh passed away at the age of 82 at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital due to age-related ailments. He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital last Sunday after his health deteriorated. He is survived by two sons, Akhilesh and Prateek. Mulayam Singh Yadav had seen Uttar Pradesh go through many ups and downs during his five-decade-long career and remained almost synonymous with the politics of the state. Fondly called "Netaji" , he was well-versed in the politics of the most populous state of India.

Born on November 22, 1939, in Saifai village of Etawah district, Mulayam Singh rose quickly in politics and became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice; he also served in the Union Government once as the Defence Minister. He was elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.

His career began when he was elected MLA in 1967 at the age of 28. He founded the Samajwadi Party on October 4, 1992, and soon turned it into a regional party based in Uttar Pradesh. His son Akhilesh Yadav took over the reins of the party later and is now its president. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022