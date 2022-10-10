Left Menu

Maha CM Shinde condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's death; hails his role in development of UP

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday expressed grief over the death of Samajwadi Party supremo and three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav and lauded his role in the development of UP. Yadav, 82, died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 11:36 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday expressed grief over the death of Samajwadi Party supremo and three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav and lauded his role in the development of UP. Yadav, 82, died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness. The former defence minister was admitted to hospital since August and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital on October 2.

Shinde in his condolence message on Twitter said, ''My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family of late Mulayam Singh Yadav. He played a vital role in the development of Uttar Pradesh." Yadv served as the defence minister from 1996 to 1998, and chief minister thrice from 1989-91, 1993-95, and 2003-07.

The SP supremo was elected an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

