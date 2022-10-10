Mulayam Singh Yadav had all qualities to be PM: SP vice president Nanda
Describing deceased former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav as a leader of the whole country, Samajwadi Party vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda on Monday said that he had all the qualities to be a prime minister.
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, also a former defence minister of India, died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged illness.
''Mulayam Singh had the capability to run the country efficiently as a prime minister,'' he told PTI.
Nanda, who was a minister in the erstwhile Left Front government in West Bengal, said that he was with Yadav when the Samajwadi Party was formed in 1992.
Nanda who is now in Kolkata said that Yadav was very astute and one of the top-most politicians in present-day India.
Yadav had a very close association with Kolkata, he said adding that the Samajwadi Party held its national committee meeting on five occasions in the city since its formation.
''He had a personal relationship with Jyoti Basu. The former chief minister of West Bengal liked him very much,'' Nanda said.
