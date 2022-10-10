Amit Shah visits Gurugram hospital to pay Mulayam tributes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Medanta hospital in Gurugram where Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday and paid his tributes to him.

Soon after the news came about the leader's demise, Shah drove to the hospital to share the family's grief.

The home minister met Mulayam's family members, including son and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, at the hospital and expressed his condolences.

Earlier in a tweet in Hindi, Shah hailed the three time UP chief minister as a champion of democracy who raised his voice during the emergency.

Mulayam Singh died on Monday at Medanta in Gurugram after a prolonged illness. He was 82.

''Mulayam Singh Yadav remained active in politics for decades with his unique political skills. During the Emergency, he raised his voice for the restoration of democracy. ''He will always be remembered as a grassroots leader. His death marks the end of an era in Indian politics," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

"May God give place to the departed soul at his feet. Om Shanti, Shanti, Shanti," he said.

