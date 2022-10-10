Left Menu

Malaysia PM dissolves parliament

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 10-10-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 12:48 IST
Ismail Sabri Yaakob Image Credit: Wikipedia
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament on Monday, paving the way for national elections to be held in the coming weeks.

The election date will be announced by the election commission, Ismail said in a televised address.

