Malaysia PM dissolves parliament
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 10-10-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 12:48 IST
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament on Monday, paving the way for national elections to be held in the coming weeks.
The election date will be announced by the election commission, Ismail said in a televised address.
