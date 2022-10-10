Irreparable loss to Indian politics: J-K LG on Mulayam Singh's demise

The demise of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to Indian politics, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday.

Political leaders across party lines also condoled the death of the Samajwadi Party founder, who died at a Gurugram hospital on Monday after prolonged illness.

''The death of former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. My heartfelt tribute to him. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to his family members. Om Shanti,'' Sinha said in a tweet in Hindi.

Yadav was hospitalised since August and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Medanta Hospital on October 2.

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah said 'Netaji' was a towering personality.

''I join my father & all my colleagues in conveying our heartfelt condolences to @yadavakhilesh & his entire family. Neta ji was a towering personality & his contribution to UP & the rest of the country will not be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace,'' Abdullah tweeted.

Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said Yadav always stood for the upliftment of the poor.

''Saddened to hear about the demise of veteran leader Shri Mulayam Singh Yadavji, who always stood for the upliftment of the poor, downtrodden and minorities of his state. I have fond memories of my long association with him since 1987. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,'' he said in a tweet.

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said, ''Mulayam Singh Yadav ji espoused the cause of downtrodden and fought relentlessly for the exploited and excluded. Deepest condolences @yadavakhilesh.'' Born on November 22, 1939 into a farming family in Saifai near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav spawned the state's most prominent political clan.

He was elected as an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times.

