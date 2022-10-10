Andhra Pradesh leaders mourn Mulayam's demise

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday mourned the demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

In a statement, the Governor expressed profound sadness over Yadav's death.

''Mulayam Singh Yadav was a long-time parliamentarian who served as the country’s Defence Minister. He was also Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for three terms,” Harichandan said and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

Popularly known as 'Netaji', Yadav played an important role in national politics and was revered by the marginalised sections and minorities, Chief Minister Reddy said in a separate statement. He expressed sorrow over the former UP Chief Minister’s death.

Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu Naidu recalled his association with the Samajwadi Party leader.

''I am deeply pained by the demise of Mulayam Singh. He was so close to me and I lost a brother today. For over five decades in public life, Mulayam was known for his dignified politics,'' the former chief minister said.

Naidu remarked that it was his fortune to have worked with the veteran socialist leader closely. The TDP chief conveyed his sympathies to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other family members.

In his statement, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said Yadav began his political career with socialist ideology and always worked for the uplift and betterment of the weaker sections.

''As Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and, later, Union Minister, Mulayam Singh left his own mark,'' the actor-politician said.

Mulayam Singh Yadav died at a private hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness. He was 82.

