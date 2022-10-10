Ukraine's foreign minister: 'Putin is a terrorist who talks with missiles'
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russian missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday showed President Vladimir Putin "is a terrorist who talks with missiles." "Multiple Russian missile strikes across Ukraine. This is also his response to all appeasers who want to talk with him about peace: Putin is a terrorist who talks with missiles," Kuleba wrote on Twitter
"Multiple Russian missile strikes across Ukraine. Putin's only tactic is terror on peaceful Ukrainian cities, but he will not break Ukraine down. This is also his response to all appeasers who want to talk with him about peace: Putin is a terrorist who talks with missiles," Kuleba wrote on Twitter
