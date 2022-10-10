Mamata condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's death
Condoling the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that his demise is a major loss to the country and polity.The 82-year-old Yadav died at a hospital in Gurugram earlier in the day after a prolonged illness.I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the great national leader founder of the Samajwadi Party, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji.
- Country:
- India
Condoling the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that his demise is a major loss to the country and polity.
The 82-year-old Yadav died at a hospital in Gurugram earlier in the day after a prolonged illness.
"I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the great national leader & founder of the Samajwadi Party, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. His passing is a major loss to our country and our polity. My deepest condolences to his family and his followers," Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, tweeted.
Yadav was a former defence minister and three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.
He was born on November 22, 1939, into a farming family in Saifai near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand: CM Dhami calls on Governor, discusses action taken in Ankita Bhandari's killing
Gurugram: Servant kills man after brawl
9 killed after tractor trolley falls into pond near Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand: SDRF rescues five people stranded on island in Sahaspur river in Dehradun
10 killed after tractor-trolley falls into pond near Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh