Mamata condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

Condoling the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that his demise is a major loss to the country and polity.

The 82-year-old Yadav died at a hospital in Gurugram earlier in the day after a prolonged illness.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the great national leader & founder of the Samajwadi Party, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. His passing is a major loss to our country and our polity. My deepest condolences to his family and his followers," Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, tweeted.

Yadav was a former defence minister and three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

He was born on November 22, 1939, into a farming family in Saifai near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.

