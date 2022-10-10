Mamata condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

Left Menu

Condoling the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that his demise is a major loss to the country and polity.The 82-year-old Yadav died at a hospital in Gurugram earlier in the day after a prolonged illness.I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the great national leader founder of the Samajwadi Party, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji.

Updated: 10-10-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 13:11 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
The 82-year-old Yadav died at a hospital in Gurugram earlier in the day after a prolonged illness.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the great national leader & founder of the Samajwadi Party, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. His passing is a major loss to our country and our polity. My deepest condolences to his family and his followers," Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, tweeted.

Yadav was a former defence minister and three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

He was born on November 22, 1939, into a farming family in Saifai near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

