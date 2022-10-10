Left Menu

TN Guv, CM condole Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise

His remarkable service for the State and as a Parliamentarian will be remembered forever, Palaniswami tweeted.BJP state chief K Annamalai said he was deeply saddened by the passing away of Yadav.He will forever be remembered as an excellent statesman and a leader who put peoples welfare at the forefront, Annamalai said.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and several leaders condoled the demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died at a private hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness on Monday.

Expressing his condolences, the Governor said, ''Shri. Mulayam Singh Yadav was a great leader. His passing away has left a political vacuum in the country. May his soul rest in eternal peace.'' Chief Minister M K Stalin said he was saddened by the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

''One of the tallest figures in Indian Politics who stood for reservation for the OBC, Thiru Mulayam Singh was deeply committed to secular ideals. His death is an irreparable loss. I convey my heartfelt condolences to my brother @yadavakhilesh & his grieving family, and the cadre of @samajwadiparty,'' Stalin tweeted.

On behalf of the DMK, the party's treasurer and DMK Parliamentary party leader T R Baalu will pay last respects to Yadav, he added.

Former chief minister and AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami too condoled the death of the 82-year-old leader.

''My heartfelt condolences to bereaved Thiru @yadavakhilesh his family & @samajwadiparty members on the demise of the stalwart socialist Former CM of UP Thiru.Mulayam Singh Yadav. His remarkable service for the State and as a Parliamentarian will be remembered forever,'' Palaniswami tweeted.

BJP state chief K Annamalai said he was deeply saddened by the passing away of Yadav.

''He will forever be remembered as an excellent statesman and a leader who put people's welfare at the forefront,'' Annamalai said.

