Mehbooba pays tributes to SP supremo, lauds him for not surrendering to communal forces

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday expressed grief over the demise of Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, and said he upheld Hindu-Muslim brotherhood and stood against communal forces. We should learn lessons from his life as the way he worked for Hindu-Muslim brotherhood and stood against communal forces who have become powerful in the country, the PDP leader said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-10-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 14:02 IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday expressed grief over the demise of Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, and said he upheld Hindu-Muslim brotherhood and stood against communal forces. The 82-year-old former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh died at a hospital in Gurugram earlier in the day after prolonged illness.

''The country has lost a great leader who worked for the upliftment of poor throughout his life. He will be remembered for not only providing protection to the Muslims (in his state) but also empowering them," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister told reporters on the sidelines of a function here. She said Yadav was among a small group of leaders who stood against communal forces and did not surrender before them. "He always stood by the minorities and deprived communities. We should learn lessons from his life as the way he worked for Hindu-Muslim brotherhood and stood against communal forces who have become powerful in the country," the PDP leader said.

