Himata condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was a colossal loss to Indian politics.

The chief minister in a condolence message said Yadav had ''ruled the hearts of millions for many decades. I am pained beyond words''.

''My condolences to @yadavakhilesh ji, family, friends and followers, who are all anguished at the passing away of Neta ji'', Sarma tweeted.

The 82-year old former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister died on Monday at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged illness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)