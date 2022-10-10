Left Menu

Himata condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-10-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 14:05 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was a colossal loss to Indian politics.

The chief minister in a condolence message said Yadav had ''ruled the hearts of millions for many decades. I am pained beyond words''.

''My condolences to @yadavakhilesh ji, family, friends and followers, who are all anguished at the passing away of Neta ji'', Sarma tweeted.

The 82-year old former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister died on Monday at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged illness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

