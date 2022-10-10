Rajasthan Guv, CM condole Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday condoled the demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Yadav died on Monday at Medanta in Gurugram after a prolonged illness. He was 82.

Governor Mishra said he had a close association with Mulayam Singh Yadav and his death is an irreparable loss to Indian politics.

''I myself was shocked to hear the news of the sudden demise of Mulayam Singh ji. Mulayam Singh was a tremendous leader of politics and he will remain at the number one position in all that he has grown through political struggle and keeping his ideological stand strong,'' he said in a video message.

He further said, ''Mulayam Singh was politically mature and tried to fulfil whatever decision he took and used to fight continuously till it was completed''.

Expressing grief at the SP founder’s death, Mishra said Yadav used to take great care of relations and he did not hesitate in going out of the way to work for those who had a close relationship. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also condoled Yadav’s demise and tweeted, ''My heartfelt condolences on the demise of the founder and patron of the Samajwadi Party. The contribution of former Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav as a seasoned politician was immense.'' ''May his family find strength to bear this loss. May the departed soul rest in peace,'' he further said. Various other political leaders in the state have also expressed condolences.

