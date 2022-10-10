Left Menu

Mulayam Singh's death loss for whole nation: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Mulayam Singh Yadav spent his life as a public servant and in service of the country and his demise is a loss for the whole nation, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said here on Monday.Today, we have received a very sad news of passing away of Mulayam Singh ji who served as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh as well as the Union Defence Minister.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-10-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 14:32 IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mulayam Singh Yadav spent his life as a public servant and in service of the country and his demise is a loss for the whole nation, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said here on Monday.

"Today, we have received a very sad news of passing away of Mulayam Singh ji who served as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh as well as the Union Defence Minister. He had a long history of public service," Scindia told reporters on the sidelines of a function at SKICC here.

He prayed and wished for strength and patience to his family.

''I believe it is a loss for all of us and for the whole nation. ''Mulayam Singh Ji spent a long time, not just in politics, but also as a public servant. He had spent his life in the service of the nation. It is saddening for the whole nation," the Union minister said.

The Samajwadi Party founder died at a Gurugram hospital on Monday after a prolonged illness. He had been admitted to the Medanta Hospital since August, and was shifted to Intensive Care Unit on October 2.

