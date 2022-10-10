Left parties condole Mulayam Singh's death

Left parties on Monday condoled the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and said he will be remembered as a fighter who defended secular India.

The 82-year-old Yadav died at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital earlier in the day after prolonged illness.

He was hospitalised since August and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Medanta Hospital on October 2.

''The champion of the interests of the marginalised and backward, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji steadfastly fought against religious bigotry at a crucial time for India, upholding the unity and integrity of India. Deepest condolences,'' CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet.

In a statement, the CPI(M) said Yadav was a partner of the Left in forging a broad alliance of secular forces at critical junctures. He made a huge contribution to fighting communal forces and defending secularism in the last three decades.

Yadav served as defence minister from 1996 to 1998, and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice -- 1989-91, 1993-95, and 2003-07.

He was elected as an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times.

CPI general secretary D Raja said, ''Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav was one of the most senior leaders in the country. He was an able proponent of social justice & defender of minority rights. Country lost a tall leader of the marginalised at a crucial hour. My thoughts are with his family & followers. My condolences.'' Senior CPI leader Binoy Viswam also expressed grief over Yadav's death.

''Mulayam Singh Yadav ji will be remembered as an uncompromising fighter who stood like a rock in defence of secular India,'' he said.

''As an ardent follower of Ram Manohar Lohia, his commitment to the rights of the oppressed was absolute. The Communists will cherish his role,'' he added.

CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya described Yadav as a stalwart of the ''non-BJP opposition politics'' in the country.

''Sad to know that former UP CM and veteran stalwart of non-BJP opposition politics in India #MulayamSinghYadav is no more. Condolences to @yadavakhilesh and other bereaved members of his family. Fighting unity of the opposition will be the best tribute to the departed leader. #RIP,'' Bhattacharya tweeted.

Born on November 22, 1939 into a farming family in Saifai near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav spawned the state's most prominent political clan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)