Ukraine says it has shot down at least 43 Russian missiles

Ukrainian forces shot down at least 43 of the missiles fired at Ukraine by Russia on Monday morning, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said.
She told a briefing Russia had fired 83 missiles by 11.35 a.m. (0835 GMT). General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, had earlier said on Twitter that Russia had fired 75 missiles at Ukraine and that 41 of them had been intercepted.
