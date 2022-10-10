Left Menu

Ukraine says it has shot down at least 43 Russian missiles

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-10-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 14:55 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian forces shot down at least 43 of the missiles fired at Ukraine by Russia on Monday morning, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said.

She told a briefing Russia had fired 83 missiles by 11.35 a.m. (0835 GMT). General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, had earlier said on Twitter that Russia had fired 75 missiles at Ukraine and that 41 of them had been intercepted.

