Malaysia palace hopes election commission to hold poll as soon as possible
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 10-10-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 14:57 IST
- Country:
- Malaysia
Malaysia's king did not have a choice but to agree to the prime minister's request to return the mandate to the people, the palace said on Monday, after Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament.
King Al-Sultan Abdullah had expressed disappointment with current political developments and hoped the election commission would hold polls as soon as possible, the palace said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malaysia
- Ismail Sabri Yaakob
Advertisement