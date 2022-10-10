Mulayam Singh Yadav was 'true warrior' of grassroots politics: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hailed Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died on Monday, as a ''true warrior'' of grassroots politics and also attended a condolence meet to grieve his death. Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was born in a farming family and went on to spawn the state's most prominent political clan, died after a prolonged illness. He was 82 The former defence minister was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on October 2. ''The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is very sad news. He was a true warrior of grassroots politics,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. ''I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved family members including Shri Akhilesh Yadav,'' the former Congress chief said. Gandhi also participated in a 'Shok Sabha' during the Bharat Jodo Yatra today at 1 pm during a halt near Hiriyur in Karnataka's Chitradurga district.

