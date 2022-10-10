Left Menu

Mulayam Singh Yadav was 'true warrior' of grassroots politics: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hailed Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died on Monday, as a true warrior of grassroots politics and also attended a condolence meet to grieve his death. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved family members including Shri Akhilesh Yadav, the former Congress chief said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 15:00 IST
Mulayam Singh Yadav was 'true warrior' of grassroots politics: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hailed Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died on Monday, as a ''true warrior'' of grassroots politics and also attended a condolence meet to grieve his death. Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was born in a farming family and went on to spawn the state's most prominent political clan, died after a prolonged illness. He was 82 The former defence minister was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on October 2. ''The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is very sad news. He was a true warrior of grassroots politics,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. ''I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved family members including Shri Akhilesh Yadav,'' the former Congress chief said. Gandhi also participated in a 'Shok Sabha' during the Bharat Jodo Yatra today at 1 pm during a halt near Hiriyur in Karnataka's Chitradurga district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022