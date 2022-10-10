Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-10-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 15:02 IST
KCR to attend Mulayam Singh Yadav's funeral tomorrow
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the funeral of Samajwadi Party founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday.

Rao will reach Saifai, Yadav's native village in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday afternoon, a release by the Chief Minister's Office said.

He will pay his last respects to the departed leader and attend the funeral, it said.

The three-time chief minister of UP died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness. He was 82.

Yadav will be cremated in Saifai on Tuesday around 3 pm, the Samajwadi Party said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

