Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to visit Saifai on Wednesday to pay Mulayam last tributes

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will go to Mulayam Singh Yadav's ancestral village Saifai on Wednesday to pay tributes to the socialist stalwart who died on Monday.

Janata Dal (United) spokesperson K C Tyagi said a party delegation, which will include Lok Sabha MP Dulal Chandra Goswami and himself, will be in Saifai on Tuesday when he will be cremated.

As Kumar is on a pre-scheduled visit to Nagaland on Tuesday, he will visit Saifai a day later.

RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is also expected to be present during the cremation.

Bihar has declared a day of state mourning to pay respects to the former Uttar Pradesh CM.

Yadav, 82, died at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital earlier in the day after a prolonged illness.

