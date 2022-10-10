Left Menu

Has left huge void in Indian politics: Farooq Abdullah on Mulayam Singh's demise

SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was a great leader and his demise has left a huge void in Indian politics, National Conference NC president Farooq Abdullah said here on Monday.Abdullah made these remarks at a party meeting at the NC headquarters Nawa-i-Subh here, a NC spokesman said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-10-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 15:26 IST
Farooq Abdulla. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was a great leader and his demise has left a huge void in Indian politics, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said here on Monday.

Abdullah made these remarks at a party meeting at the NC headquarters Nawa-i-Subh here, a NC spokesman said. Senior NC leaders and party's DDC members from Budgam were present on the occasion. He said the meeting started with a minute's silence as a mark of respect for the departed soul.

The NC spokesman said Abdullah remembered Yadav's contribution to the political landscape in India. ''He was a great leader who worked for the uplift of the downtrodden classes," the NC president said at the meeting. The former Union minister said Yadav's passing has left a huge void in Indian politics. Earlier, Abdullah's son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah described Yadav as a towering personality. "I join my father & all my colleagues in conveying our heartfelt condolences to @yadavakhilesh & his entire family. Neta ji was a towering personality & his contribution to UP & the rest of the country will not be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace," Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

