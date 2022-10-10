Has left huge void in Indian politics: Farooq Abdullah on Mulayam Singh's demise

SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was a great leader and his demise has left a huge void in Indian politics, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said here on Monday.

Abdullah made these remarks at a party meeting at the NC headquarters Nawa-i-Subh here, a NC spokesman said. Senior NC leaders and party's DDC members from Budgam were present on the occasion. He said the meeting started with a minute's silence as a mark of respect for the departed soul.

The NC spokesman said Abdullah remembered Yadav's contribution to the political landscape in India. ''He was a great leader who worked for the uplift of the downtrodden classes," the NC president said at the meeting. The former Union minister said Yadav's passing has left a huge void in Indian politics. Earlier, Abdullah's son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah described Yadav as a towering personality. "I join my father & all my colleagues in conveying our heartfelt condolences to @yadavakhilesh & his entire family. Neta ji was a towering personality & his contribution to UP & the rest of the country will not be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace," Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

