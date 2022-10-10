Who said what: Tributes pour in for Samjwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various top political leaders expressed grief on the death of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu: 'Dharti Putra' Mulayam ji was a veteran leader and was connected with the land. He was respected by people of all parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Jayaprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah: During the Emergency, he raised his voice for the restoration of democracy. His death marks the end of an era in Indian politics.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh: He was a great Parliamentarian and a distinguished administrator who devoted his whole life to the service of the poor and other backward communities.

Former prime minister and JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda: He was deeply committed to the secular and socialist political traditions.

BJP leader and former deputy prime minister L K Advani: Mulayam Singh ji's demise has left a huge void in the political arena. His dynamic persona will continue to inspire many generations of Indians.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi: The voice of socialist ideas has fallen silent with the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi: He was a true warrior of grassroots politics.

BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati: The news of the death of senior SP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is saddening. I express my sympathies to his family members and well-wishers.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar: He was a towering socialist leader who never compromised with the interests of the poor and the farmers.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan: He always stood by secular ideals and fought for social justice.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao: Mulayam Singh Yadav worked for the welfare of the poor and weaker sections throughout his life.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin: One of the tallest figures in Indian politics who stood for reservation for the OBC, Mulayam Singh was deeply committed to secular ideals.

PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti: He always stood by the minorities and deprived communities. We should learn lessons from his life.... He worked for Hindu-Muslim brotherhood and stood against communal forces who have become powerful in the country.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury: The champion of the interests of the marginalised and backward, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji steadfastly fought against religious bigotry at a crucial time for India, upholding the unity and integrity of India.

CPI general secretary D Raja: He was an able proponent of social justice and defender of minority rights. Country lost a tall leader of the marginalised at a crucial hour.

