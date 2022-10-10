Stalwart of Indian politics and grassroots leader: Advani pays tributes to Mulayam

Veteran BJP leader L K Advani on Monday described Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav as a stalwart of Indian politics and a grassroots leader who endeared himself to the masses by working tirelessly for the uplift of the weaker sections of the society.

Yadav, a three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, died at a Gurugram hospital on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 82.

Advani, who had spearheaded the Ram Janmabhoomi movement by embarking on an epochal Rath Yatra in 1990, recalled his ideological differences with Yadav and said despite this, the ''mutual respect'' they shared for each others will always be cherished by him.

Yadav, then the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, was a staunch critic of Advani's yatra for its alleged communal overtones and had vowed to stop it once it entered Uttar Pradesh. However, it never came to be as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was arrested in Bihar where Lalu Prasad was in power.

The 92-year-old leader said Yadav contributed immensely in the development of Uttar Pradesh and was admired for his political astuteness by people from all political parties.

''Mulayam Singh ji's demise has left a huge void in the political arena. His dynamic persona will continue to inspire many generations of Indians,'' he added.

