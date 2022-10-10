Left Menu

Mulayam Singh Yadav gave strong ideology to Samajwadi Party to stand against communal forces: Sharad Pawar

The Samajwadi Party founder and three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh was admitted to hospital since August and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital on October 2.Saddened to hear about the demise of Former CM of UP, former Defence Minister of India and Patriarch of Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav ji.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 16:30 IST
NCP President Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday condoled the death of former defence minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and said he gave the Samajwadi Party a strong ideology to stand against communal forces and worked for creating a socialist society.

Yadav, 82, died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness. The Samajwadi Party founder and three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh was admitted to hospital since August and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital on October 2.

''Saddened to hear about the demise of Former CM of UP, former Defence Minister of India and Patriarch of Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. He gave a strong ideology to Samajwadi Party to stand strong against communal forces & worked towards creating a socialist society," Pawar tweeted.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family members, his party cadre and followers. May his soul rest in eternal peace," the NCP chief added.

