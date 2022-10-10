Mulayam Singh Yadav had close relations with Basu, proposed his name as PM: Nanda

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav had a close association with Kolkata and it was he who proposed that Jyoti Basu be made the Prime Minister of the United Front government in 1996.

Basu, however, could not hold the top post as his party, the CPI(M), decided against it. The veteran Marxist later famously declared the party's decision not to be part of the United Front government as a 'historic blunder'.

SP vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda, a close aide of Yadav who died on Monday, said, initially V P Singh's name had come up for prime ministership of the UF, a 13-party coalition.

However, VP Singh rejected the offer to be the PM.

''Mulayam Singh Yadav had then said that Jyoti Basu should be the prime minister. He (Yadav) and I went to Banga Bhavan (in Delhi) and gave the proposal to Basu,'' Nanda said.

The former West Bengal minister recalled that Basu had asked them how he could become the prime minister as the Left parties did not have the requisite number in the 545-member Lok Sabha.

''We told him (Basu) you just agree to our proposal,'' Nanda said.

He said that they then met senior leaders of various parties - Harkishen Singh Surjeet, H D Deve Gowda, Ramkrishna Hegde, Biju Patnaik and Lalu Prasad - with the proposal and they all agreed to it.

''The entire initiative was taken by Mulayam Singh,'' Nanda said.

After the party's disapproval, Basu suggested that Yadav be made the PM. ''But unfortunately, for some reason, Mulayam Singh Yadav could not become the prime minister,'' Nanda said, without elaborating.

He said that Yadav had a very close association with Kolkata, and the Samajwadi Party held its national committee meeting on five occasions in the city since its formation in 1992.

''He (Yadav) had personal relations with Jyoti Basu, and the former chief minister of West Bengal liked him very much,'' Nanda, who was a minister in the Left Front government in the state, said.

Yadav's long-time associate, the late Amar Singh, also hailed from Kolkata.

