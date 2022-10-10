Hundreds gather at SP office in Lucknow to mourn demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav

All roads in Lucknow on Monday led to the Vikramaditya Marg Samajwadi Party office, where hundreds of party leaders and workers gathered after learning about the demise of their 'Netaji' Mulayam Singh Yadav.

As a mark of mourning, the party flag was flown at half-mast.

The 82-year-old SP patriarch died at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram earlier in the day after prolonged illness.

Senior SP leaders including state president Naresh Uttam Patel, Rajendra Chowdhury, Ram Achal Rajbhar, Lalji Verma and others gathered at the party office and garlanded a photograph of Yadav.

Yadav's mortal remains are being taken to his native village Saifai in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, where he will be cremated at 3 pm on Tuesday.

Yadav was hospitalised since August and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Medanta Hospital on October 2.

Born on November 22, 1939 into a farming family in Saifai near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, he spawned the state's most prominent political clan.

He was elected as an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times.

