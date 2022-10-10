Left Menu

Hundreds gather at SP office in Lucknow to mourn demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-10-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 17:13 IST
Hundreds gather at SP office in Lucknow to mourn demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

All roads in Lucknow on Monday led to the Vikramaditya Marg Samajwadi Party office, where hundreds of party leaders and workers gathered after learning about the demise of their 'Netaji' Mulayam Singh Yadav.

As a mark of mourning, the party flag was flown at half-mast.

The 82-year-old SP patriarch died at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram earlier in the day after prolonged illness.

Senior SP leaders including state president Naresh Uttam Patel, Rajendra Chowdhury, Ram Achal Rajbhar, Lalji Verma and others gathered at the party office and garlanded a photograph of Yadav.

Yadav's mortal remains are being taken to his native village Saifai in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, where he will be cremated at 3 pm on Tuesday.

Yadav was hospitalised since August and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Medanta Hospital on October 2.

Born on November 22, 1939 into a farming family in Saifai near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, he spawned the state's most prominent political clan.

He was elected as an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022