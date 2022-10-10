Left Menu

Adampur bypoll: Only one nomination paper filed so far

Kuldeep Bishnoi's resignation as the Congress MLA in August had necessitated a bypoll for the Adampur seat in Hisar district. He joined the BJP on August 4.Subhash Chander, Returning Officer of Adampur Vidhan Sabha constituency, said an independent candidate filed his nomination papers on Monday.The process of filing nomination papers for the bypoll started on October 7.Chander said the candidates will be able to file nomination papers in the office of the District Development and Panchayat Officer, Hisar, located on the first floor of the Mini Secretariat Complex, between 11 am and 3 pm till October 14.

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 10-10-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 18:39 IST
An independent candidate on Monday filed his nomination papers for by-election to the Adampur Assembly constituency slated for November 3 in Haryana.

Kuldeep Bishnoi's resignation as the Congress MLA in August had necessitated a bypoll for the Adampur seat in Hisar district. He joined the BJP on August 4.

Subhash Chander, Returning Officer of Adampur Vidhan Sabha constituency, said an independent candidate filed his nomination papers on Monday.

The process of filing nomination papers for the bypoll started on October 7.

Chander said the candidates will be able to file nomination papers in the office of the District Development and Panchayat Officer, Hisar, located on the first floor of the Mini Secretariat Complex, between 11 am and 3 pm till October 14. After scrutiny of nomination papers on October 15, nominations can be withdrawn till October 17.

Voting for the bypoll will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on November 3. The counting of votes will tale place on November 6.

Among the prominent parties, the ruling BJP had on Saturday announced party leader Kuldeep Bishnoi's son Bhavya Bishnoi as candidate for the bypoll.

On Friday, the AAP had announced the name of Satender Singh as the party candidate for the Adampur bypoll. Singh, who was earlier with the BJP, had joined the AAP in Hisar in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last month.

Bhavya Bishnoi, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Hisar, had also quit the Congress in August.

