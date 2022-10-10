Left Menu

Pondy LG's 'open house' meet is anti-democratic: Former CM Narayanasamy

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday took strong exception to the open house meet by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at her office on first and third Saturdays of every month to receive petitions from the public. The former Chief Minister dared Soundararajan to hold such open house programmes in Raj Bhavan in Telangana to which, she is also the Governor.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 10-10-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 19:37 IST
Pondy LG's 'open house' meet is anti-democratic: Former CM Narayanasamy
  • Country:
  • India

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday took strong exception to the 'open house' meet by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at her office on first and third Saturdays of every month to receive petitions from the public. Speaking to reporters, Narayanasamy said, ''this act of Lt Governor is anti-democratic as it infringes on the rights of the elected government.'' He recalled that during his tenure as Chief Minister, the then Lt Governor Kiran Bedi held such meetings with the people. ''We opposed it as she was running parallel government,'' he said and pointed out that ''Soundararajan is functioning like a super Chief Minister.'' He said the Lt Governor should stop holding the 'open house' programme and Chief Minister N Rangasamy should also oppose it tooth and nail. The former Chief Minister dared Soundararajan to hold such 'open house' programmes in Raj Bhavan in Telangana to which, she is also the Governor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022