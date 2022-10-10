Pondy LG's 'open house' meet is anti-democratic: Former CM Narayanasamy

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday took strong exception to the 'open house' meet by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at her office on first and third Saturdays of every month to receive petitions from the public. Speaking to reporters, Narayanasamy said, ''this act of Lt Governor is anti-democratic as it infringes on the rights of the elected government.'' He recalled that during his tenure as Chief Minister, the then Lt Governor Kiran Bedi held such meetings with the people. ''We opposed it as she was running parallel government,'' he said and pointed out that ''Soundararajan is functioning like a super Chief Minister.'' He said the Lt Governor should stop holding the 'open house' programme and Chief Minister N Rangasamy should also oppose it tooth and nail. The former Chief Minister dared Soundararajan to hold such 'open house' programmes in Raj Bhavan in Telangana to which, she is also the Governor.

