Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla to attend Mulayam Singh's last rites

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 19:53 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Birla to attend Mulayam Singh's last rites
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has cut short his visit to Rajasthan's Kota and will attend last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the secretariat of Lower House said on Monday.

Birla condoled the demise of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, and is returning to Delhi early from his busy schedule in his parliamentary constituency Kota Bundi, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in an official statement.

Birla will attend the last rites of Yadav in Saifai on Tuesday, the statement said.

The Samajwadi Party patriarch died at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital earlier in the day after a prolonged illness.

''Socialist leader, pillar of socialism, leader of the masses Mulayam Singh Yadav is no more among us. He helped the deprived, poor, needy people of the society and became their voice,'' Birla said.

Birla said in 17th Lok Sabha, despite his ill health Yadav was regular in the Parliament and was participating in deliberation which speaks of his commitment to and faith in democracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022